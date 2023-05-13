Passalacqua, Massimo Romano is the new assistant coach

Massimo Romano is the new assistant coach of Passalacqua Ragusa. The current assistant coach Lino Lardo in the national team will therefore continue to collaborate with the Ligurian coach also on the green-and-white bench. For Romano it is a return to the Hyblean capital, since he had already been the head coach of Passalacqua in the 2010-2011 season, when Ragusa played in Serie A2. In the career of the Napoli native coach, a season as head coach on the Reyer Venezia bench in the 2021-2022 championship with participation in the Euroleague, several championships as head coach in Serie A2 and as assistant coach in Serie A1, as well as a long career in the various national categories, up to the senior national team, first as assistant to Capobianco and then, precisely, to Lino Lardo. “I immediately welcomed the possibility of coming to Ragusa with great enthusiasm, right from the first call from Lino, who had this idea – says Romano – so I can only thank both him and obviously the Ragusa club for giving me this opportunity. With Lino we have an excellent relationship in the national team and as far as Ragusa is concerned, having already been there, I have really wonderful memories, even if obviously a lot of time has passed and as a club it has changed a lot since then, improving. It’s an important adventure, we’re building a good team and we can’t wait to get to work already”. With the announcements of Lardo and Romano, the green-and-white club is ready to announce the various market movements.