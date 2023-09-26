Passalacqua Ragusa wins the “Terranova” quadrangular

Beating Campobasso and Rome, Ragusa wins the “Terranova” quadrangular of Agropoli and it does so in the week preceding the Opening day in Schio. Here coach Lino Lardo’s team will face Virtus Bologna, fresh winners of the Super Cup (two-ball on Sunday 1 October at 2pm).

Without Silvia Pastrello, who remained in Ragusa due to a flu attack, Passalacqua performed well in both matches, won with scores of 69-61 and 71-55 respectively.

“Beyond the results, which certainly make us happy just as we are happy to have brought home first place, the important thing is the positive signs we have had – notes coach Lardo – we played against two important teams like Campobasso and Roma and compared to the two previous matches against Sassari we were better, the girls worked off their loads and brought more speed into play, they kept their defense intense for the entire forty minutes and in general there was a good relative application to everything we have worked on in recent weeks. Then it’s clear that there are always things to improve and work on, for example in attack the ball circulation needs to be improved in some moments but I liked the desire to run and we made good plays. We have this week that will lead us to the championship opener. The girls want to work and start with the first official meetings”.

