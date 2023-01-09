After the termination of the contract with theElchethe attacking midfielder ex Palermo and Rome Javier Pastore will continue his career in Qatar. With the Spanish club’s shirt, just 16 appearances and no goals. Disappointing numbers that led to an inevitable farewell made official in recent days. The former Palermo, released after the adventure in Liga, will now restart from the Middle East with the aim of relaunching its ambitions. The news was reported by “Tuttomercatoweb”, according to which, Il skinny has already passed the medical examinations col Qatar Sports Club and the signature on the contract is expected in the coming days, which will bind him to his new club until next June.