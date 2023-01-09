Home Sports Pastore, new adventure in the Middle East: passed the medical visits with Qatar SC
Sports

Pastore, new adventure in the Middle East: passed the medical visits with Qatar SC

by admin
Pastore, new adventure in the Middle East: passed the medical visits with Qatar SC

After about a year and a half, Pastore leaves Elche and restarts from Qatar Sports

After the termination of the contract with theElchethe attacking midfielder ex Palermo and Rome Javier Pastore will continue his career in Qatar. With the Spanish club’s shirt, just 16 appearances and no goals. Disappointing numbers that led to an inevitable farewell made official in recent days. The former Palermo, released after the adventure in Liga, will now restart from the Middle East with the aim of relaunching its ambitions. The news was reported by “Tuttomercatoweb”, according to which, Il skinny has already passed the medical examinations col Qatar Sports Club and the signature on the contract is expected in the coming days, which will bind him to his new club until next June.

January 9, 2023 (change January 9, 2023 | 3:14 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Lazio, Sarri: "Luis Alberto wants Sevilla. I have no problems with Tare" - Sport - Football

You may also like

Totti, difficult start to 2023 between divorce with...

Andrea Cinciarini and the assist record: his story...

Milan, Coppa Italia, Pioli finds Messias again. For...

Inter, Darmian goals and confidence: the former Parma...

Milan, De Ketelaere flop: with Turin starting, what...

Tardelli: ‘Juve, more strength from midfield. And if...

Romeo Beckam like dad David: he returns to...

Lukaku, knee injury: no Inter-Parma, Handanovic also out

Fitness and training, the three goals to set...

Clashes between ultras, Gravina: “We need more stringent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy