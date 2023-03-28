The Boston Bruins held their own in the National Hockey League (NHL) in a duel between the two current top teams against the Carolina Hurricanes with 4: 3 away after a penalty shootout.

Man of the night in the Bruins’ seventh consecutive win on Sunday (local time) was David Pastrnak. The Czech scored twice, became the second player to surpass 50 goals this season and is now on 51. Edmonton forward Connor McDavid has scored 60 times this season.

More dazu in National Hockey League 2022/23