PASTURO – BRIOSCHI REFUGE VK2

Daniel Antonioli & Corinna Ghirardi are the winners of the 6th Pasturo Brioschi VK2, first stage of the newborn only up circuit Vam Vertical Challenge. 170 athletes who met this morning in the heart of Valsassina for the climb to Grignone “tutt d’un fià”, as the “locals” like to call it. Test bench, as always, a real vertical shoot of 7.5km and 1800 of elevation gain.

THE RACE:

ready, go and already on the first ramps leading to Pialeral the winners of the day have revealed what the outcome of the race would be. At 2410 masl of Rifugio Brioschi Antonioli went on to triumph with a time trial of 1h15’35”. Second place for the young talent Lorenzo Rota Martir (1h16’43”) and lowest step of the podium for a bruised Danilo Brambilla (1h17’52”). Luca Albini and Giovanni Zamboni close the top five of the day.

All women behind the former Italian ski mountaineer Corinna Ghirardi 1h27’09” who, in order, lined up Ilaria Bianchi 1h34’49” and Arianna Tagliaferri 1h35’29”. Barbara Sangalli 4th and Debora Benedetti 5th did well too.

The previous records therefore remain unbeaten. In the upcoming editions the times to beat will still be those of the skialp champion Michele Boscacci 1h11’05” and the Piedmontese vertical climber Camilla Magliano 1h26’07”.

VAM VERTICAL CHALLENGE:

archived the Pasturo – Rifugio Brioschi VK2, The second test, K2 Valtellina Extreme Vertical Race, will be staged on June 24th (www.k2valtellina.it). Grand finale again in Valtellina, Saturday 2 September, with the newborn Valgerola Vertical proposed in Rasura (www.rosettaskyrace.it).

NEXT STOP GRIGNE SKYMARATHON:

for president Alberto Zaccagni’s boys, the organizational commitments are certainly not finished; indeed they have only just begun. In fact, the second edition of the Grigne Skymarathon is in the sights, scheduled for Saturday 16 September and valid as a stage of the Skyrunning World Series. At the end of April, the Team Pasturo secretariat officially closed the pre-registrations, exhausting the 300 places available. Until 31 May, pre-registered participants will have the time and opportunity to regularize their membership. If there are vacant bibs, those waiting on the waiting list will be given the opportunity to join the match. Obviously, in addition to the pre-registered athletes, the starting list will continue to expand with the various elites who have expressed interest in participating (about forty). At the moment there are about twenty nations represented, also coming from non-European countries such as South America and Australia.

For more information: www.grigneskymarathon.com

