PASTURO – BRIOSCHI REFUGE VK2

Pasturo Brioschi VK2, the climb to Grignone returns on Saturday “tutt d’un fià”, as the “locals” like to call it. Registrations are still open until Thursday, but those who are undecided at the last minute will have the opportunity to give their support also in the pre-race. It is important to remember that the only up kermesse signed by Team Pasturo will be the opening stage of the Vam Vertical Challenge.

THE RACE:

The format will be the one tested and promoted in the field in the previous 5 editions with a line start from the center of Pasturo and arrival at the door of the Brioschi Refuge, at the top of the Northern Grigna. A shot of 7.5km and 1800 of elevation gain that knows how to test the legs of even the most trained climber. The best performances belong to the skialp champion Michele Boscacci 1h11’05” and to the vertical climber Camilla Magliano 1h26’07”. Records of all respect, but certainly not unbeatable.

PERFORMANCE & AWARDS:

It should not be forgotten that, in addition to the 100 euro prize for those who manage to beat the current best chronometric performances, the organizing committee has introduced a financial award for the first 3 male and female classified (€ 150, € 100, € 75.00) . Not only that, to keep the challenge alive until the end, there will be a further prize in memory of Gabriele Orlandi Arrigoni for whoever sets the best time from Pialeral to Rifugio Brioschi 1000m D+ in just under 3km.

After the race, for everyone, a big party at the former Tedeschi Refuge at Pialeral.

THE CIRCUIT

The Pasturo – Rifugio Brioschi VK2 archived, the second test, K2 Valtellina Extreme Vertical Race, will be staged on June 24th (www.k2valtellina.it). Grand finale again in Valtellina, Saturday 2 September, with the newborn Valgerola Vertical proposed in Rasura (www.rosettaskyrace.it).

For those interested in enrolling for the Challenge, by enrolling in the Pasturo – Rifugio Brioschi VK2, you can adhere to a discounted price of €75 instead of €85 for all three stages.

For more information: www.teampasturo.it