Pat Riley chasing 10th NBA title in 19 trips to the Finals

Pat Riley chasing 10th NBA title in 19 trips to the Finals

For Pat Riley, Team President of the Miami Heat, the air of the NBA Finals won’t be like home but it doesn’t go too far either.

In fact, starting tomorrow night will be the 19th time that Riley faces the final act of the NBA championship, adding up his appearances as player, coach, assistant coach and in his current role. In total with the teams he won 9 NBA titles.

A true legend of stars and stripes basketball, just think that his ‘first’ at the NBA Finals dates back to 51 years ago, in 1972.

