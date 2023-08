Pat Riley said Dwyane Wade is the best player in Miami Heat history.

“Wade is the greatest ever to wear a Miami Hear jersey. Lebron played with us for four years, made us grow and helped Wade achieve his goals.

For what he’s done for the Miami Heat, he’s the greatest ever. It’s not an insult to Lebron but it’s because of his longevity in Miami while Lebron hasn’t been here for a long time ”.

