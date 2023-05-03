Path of Peace in Trentino

Trentino-Alto Adige guards the important historical legacy linked to the events of the First World War. A unique opportunity to combine a passion for history with that for hiking is the Path of Peacean itinerary that crosses the most important places on the Italian-Austrian front during the First World War.

The Path of Peace, 500 km between history and nature

The route develops for approx 500 kilometers along paths, forest roads, trenches and walkways which connect the Tonale pass to the Marmolada. Built between 1986 and 1991, it underwent a rearrangement on the occasion of centenary of the Great War: a project sponsored by the Department of Culture of the Province of Trento which envisaged maintenance work on the path, the positioning of new signs and other initiatives such as the publication of a book and a guide on the subject.

The route can be covered by a normal hiker in 28-30 days, but even only one part can be covered. A signpost with a yellow dove guides the hiker along the whole path unfolds in 7 geographical areas of reference (from the Presanella group to the Adamello, from the Folgaria plateaus to the Val di Fassa) and includes various stages. In the gallery we describe some particularly significant ones. For all other information you can consult the website www.trentinograndeguerra.it.

First step

It extends for 15 km over a difference in altitude of 1200 m, between Passo del Tonale and the Mandrone refuge, along paths 281 and 209. Walking time: about 5 hours. Take into account the need to use crampons when going up Passo Presena.

Second stage

From Rifugio Mandrone to Rifugio Care Alto, facing a height difference of 1600 meters in about 10 hours. Follow path 212 up to Rifugio Bedole. From here a long journey in the heart of Val di Genova leads to the crossroads for Val Seniciaga, where you take path 215 up to the Care Alto refuge.

Third stage

From the Care Alto refuge to the Trivena refuge. Take path 222 for Valle Dosson, where you take path 224 which leads to the Casina Dosson bivouac. From here continue in a south-easterly direction to take path 225 which goes up the Coston della Valletta, to go back down to the Cunella bivouac. At this point, take path 261, turning left at the crossroads, and you will soon reach the Trivena refuge. Duration of the route: about 6 hours.

Fourth stage

From the Trivena Hut go down the Val di Breguzzo as far as the crossroads of Ponte Pianone, where you turn right continuing along a paved road. Once you reach the entrance to the Val d’Arnò, take path 262 going up to the top of Monte Corona (2508 m). Continue descending south on the Corno Vecchio ridge, cross the Dosso dei Morti and the subsequent Dosso Grullo to then arrive near the Forte di Lardaro and from here to Fontanedo. Total time: about 10 hours. A stage of medium difficulty which assumes no vertigo in the passages on the ridge.

Fifth stage

From Fontanedo to the Pernici Refuge. Very long stage, which can be shortened by taxi or other means leading up to Deserta. From here, expect about 10 hours of walking. Head towards the former Malga Tagliate, take path 448 and at the crossroads turn left going up Monte Cadria. Continue on the ridge northwards passing La Roda, Roccia Campei and Corno dei Gui. Continuing west, you pass Bocca dell’Ussol and Gavardina and still on the ridge, on a sometimes impervious path, you reach Doss della Torta, from where, taking path 420, you finally reach the Pernici refuge.

