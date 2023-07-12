Pato returns to play: curiosities, Barbara Berlusconi and cancer

Alexandre Pato returned to the field with the San Paolo shirt after a year’s hiatus. He did it by playing the last 10 minutes of the match against Bragantino. The former AC Milan player suffered for more than a year from a right knee injury sustained during the first half of the match between Orlando City and New York Red Bulls. In September he underwent surgery, while in November there was the expiry of the contract and the consequent farewell to the Mls. But he never had any intention of leaving football: I cried a lot in this period, but today the day has come to smile, his words.

July 12, 2023 | 20:47

