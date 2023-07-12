Home » Pato returns to play: curiosities, Barbara Berlusconi and cancer
Sports

Pato returns to play: curiosities, Barbara Berlusconi and cancer

by admin
Pato returns to play: curiosities, Barbara Berlusconi and cancer

Alexandre Pato returned to the field with the San Paolo shirt after a year’s hiatus. He did it by playing the last 10 minutes of the match against Bragantino. The former AC Milan player suffered for more than a year from a right knee injury sustained during the first half of the match between Orlando City and New York Red Bulls. In September he underwent surgery, while in November there was the expiry of the contract and the consequent farewell to the Mls. But he never had any intention of leaving football: I cried a lot in this period, but today the day has come to smile, his words.

July 12, 2023 | 20:47

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Volleyball, Pinerolo in A1 with the puzzle of the building. The Municipality: use the Curling facility

You may also like

Viktor Gyokeres: Coventry City sell striker to Sporting...

3rd league: Essen and Halle open the season

Wimbledon 2023 results: Ons Jabeur fights back to...

This is how the Swiss trained for the...

Newell’s Unveils Conditions Set by Cruz Azul for...

Heat, Haywood Highsmith’s contract guaranteed

WELT Club: Exclusive run and talk with marathon...

Dovbyk is back in fashion, Roma aim for...

Ion Izagirre wins stage 12, de la Cruz...

Chinese Women’s Football Goalkeeper Zhu Yu Aims to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy