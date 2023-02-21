Patrick Beverley spoke about his signing to the Bulls for the season finale confirming that the choice was between Chicago and the Golden State Warriors.

“I bring home my talent,” said Beverley. “It was Bulls or Warriors. Obviously playing the Warriors with all that talent would have been nice but they have too many guards already on the roster. So I thought with the Bulls we could try to make the playoffs. I might load them up a bit. The east is weak. I am happy. I am happy because I will be able to accompany my son, my daughter to school. I can go get them. I will represent my city with the writing on my chest”.