Home Sports Patrick Cutrone and the old-fashioned marriage proposal: Greta Vergani said yes
Sports

Patrick Cutrone and the old-fashioned marriage proposal: Greta Vergani said yes

by admin
Patrick Cutrone and the old-fashioned marriage proposal: Greta Vergani said yes

The former AC Milan player asked his girlfriend Greta to marry him

On his knees to her: Patrick Cutrone has chosen the oldest and most classic proposal to ask his girlfriend Greta Vergani to marry him. The testimony was shared on Instagram. “From the first moment …” wrote the former AC Milan player, summing up all his love for him in those words and in the diamond ring. Scrolling through the photos there is the yes of Greta Vergani and the kiss that seals the upcoming wedding. The proposal was organized by Cutrone on the banks of the Lario. The couple received compliments from fans, supporters and some of Cutrone’s colleagues such as Manuel Locatelli and Davide Calabria.

August 1 – 3:55 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Pavia, the playoffs rekindle the enthusiasm the arrival in the semifinals unlocks the sports hall

You may also like

Argentina, derby on the highway with stones and...

The Antico Vinaio gives € 1,000 to all...

Extra-time victory over Germany, England women’s team win...

Chiellini: “I’ll show everyone how much US football...

The first China Youth Football League National Finals...

Matteo Carminati died in Ardesio: the 25-year-old shepherd...

Spezia, presented the jerseys for the 2022/23 season:...

Roma Capitale, Nicelli second twice The stradellino driver...

NBA releases NFT, NFL wants to push blockchain...

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the will: this is who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy