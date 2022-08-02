On his knees to her: Patrick Cutrone has chosen the oldest and most classic proposal to ask his girlfriend Greta Vergani to marry him. The testimony was shared on Instagram. “From the first moment …” wrote the former AC Milan player, summing up all his love for him in those words and in the diamond ring. Scrolling through the photos there is the yes of Greta Vergani and the kiss that seals the upcoming wedding. The proposal was organized by Cutrone on the banks of the Lario. The couple received compliments from fans, supporters and some of Cutrone’s colleagues such as Manuel Locatelli and Davide Calabria.