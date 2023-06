The Basel native has worked in various clubs and is currently coaching the U-21 national team. Still, it’s difficult to gauge his stature.

Soon on the sidelines in Winterthur: Patrick Framework. Urs Flüeler / Keystone

FC Winterthur has developed a certain routine when looking for a coach in recent years; With Alex Frei, recruited from Basel, and Bruno Berner, who has now been hired by the Grasshoppers, two coaches were snatched from the bold Super League promoted by the more solvent competition.