Patrick Vieira appointed Strasbourg coach

The rumor swelled. Sunday July 2, the Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace (RSCA) has announced the formalization of Patrick Vieira, a former French international, as new coach for a period of three years. The 47-year-old replaces Frédéric Antonetti, thanked as part of a reorganization linked to the takeover of the club by the American consortium BlueCo but which had allowed Strasbourg to remain in Ligue 1.

“Patrick’s arrival should enable us to make further progress and take a step forward. He matches the profile we were looking for: a coach with international experience, who also has a good knowledge of Ligue 1 and young players.”said Marc Keller, the president of the RCSA, on the club’s Twitter account.

“I am particularly happy to join Racing”said Patrick Vieira, in the same press release, assuring “know the history and identity of this club, the fervor it arouses, the importance it has for its territory, land of football and passion”.

The former 1998 world champion and 2000 European champion with the France team (107 caps including 21 with the captain’s armband) played in prestigious European clubs: Arsenal, Juventus Turin, Inter Milan, Manchester City. He then hung up his boots to become a coach: in New York (2016-2018), Nice (2018-2020) and Crystal Palace, where his mandate, which began in 2021, ended abruptly last March for results deemed insufficient.

Mr. Vieira is expected to join the Strasbourg workforce on Monday, for the resumption of training for the Alsatian club with the prospect of the 2023-2024 championship, which Racing will attack by receiving Olympique Lyonnais on the weekend of the August 12 and 13.

