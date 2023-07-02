Home » Patrick Vieira appointed Strasbourg coach
Sports

Patrick Vieira appointed Strasbourg coach

by admin
Patrick Vieira appointed Strasbourg coach

The rumor swelled. Sunday July 2, the Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace (RSCA) has announced the formalization of Patrick Vieira, a former French international, as new coach for a period of three years. The 47-year-old replaces Frédéric Antonetti, thanked as part of a reorganization linked to the takeover of the club by the American consortium BlueCo but which had allowed Strasbourg to remain in Ligue 1.

Read also: Football: RC Strasbourg bought by the American consortium BlueCo, already owner of Chelsea

“Patrick’s arrival should enable us to make further progress and take a step forward. He matches the profile we were looking for: a coach with international experience, who also has a good knowledge of Ligue 1 and young players.”said Marc Keller, the president of the RCSA, on the club’s Twitter account.

“I am particularly happy to join Racing”said Patrick Vieira, in the same press release, assuring “know the history and identity of this club, the fervor it arouses, the importance it has for its territory, land of football and passion”.

The former 1998 world champion and 2000 European champion with the France team (107 caps including 21 with the captain’s armband) played in prestigious European clubs: Arsenal, Juventus Turin, Inter Milan, Manchester City. He then hung up his boots to become a coach: in New York (2016-2018), Nice (2018-2020) and Crystal Palace, where his mandate, which began in 2021, ended abruptly last March for results deemed insufficient.

Mr. Vieira is expected to join the Strasbourg workforce on Monday, for the resumption of training for the Alsatian club with the prospect of the 2023-2024 championship, which Racing will attack by receiving Olympique Lyonnais on the weekend of the August 12 and 13.

See also  Guangzhou girl Guo Yiqi goes to the Tokyo Olympics: finally fulfilling the Olympic dream and hopes to win glory for the country

Read also: Ligue 1: Henry and Vieira, the tough apprenticeship of the coaching profession

The World with AFP

You may also like

Last year’s finalist Kyrgios has to cancel injured

New victory for Alex Palou who wins at...

Verstappen Dominates at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix...

Soccer players from England and Ukraine completed the...

Goalkeeper Tiago Volpi’s Forward Efforts Fall Short in...

F1 British Grand Prix 2023 practice, qualifying and...

Westbrook’s Return to the Clippers: A Family Fracture...

Patrick Vieira: Ex-Crystal Palace boss named new manager...

The world number one irritated the Russians. It’s...

The Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow should have been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy