Frenchman Patrick Vieira has been sacked from his coaching job at Crystal Palace, the 12th-ranked club announced on Friday (March 17).e place in the English league, just 3 points from the red zone.

“Results over the past few months have put us in a difficult situation in the league, and we felt a change was needed to give us the best chance of staying in the Premier League.”has explained in a press release the president of the London club, Steve Parish.

“Patrick’s impact [depuis son arrivée] was significantassured Steve Parish. He led the team to an FA Cup semi-final and a 12e respectable place last season with exciting football. » But the situation is more complicated this season. Crystal Palace has still not won in 2023 and its 46-year-old coach has been under more and more pressure in recent weeks, with only 3 points ahead of the first relegation player, Bournemouth (24 points).

The former midfielder, 1998 world and 2000 European champion with the Blues, arrived in July 2021 at the head of the Eagles with a three-year contract to relaunch his coaching career in a championship where he made a name and a track record as a player.

At Arsenal (1996-2005), he became one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and the idol of the London club, of which he was captain to three titles of champion of England (1998, 2002, 2004) and four FA Cup wins. It was also in England that he began his coaching career, as development manager for Manchester City and then in charge of the club’s reserve team, where he played for the last season, in 2010-2011.

Patrick Vieira then made his debut in 2016 as head coach at New York City FC, one of the satellite clubs of the City galaxy, in the North American Championship (MLS). He returned to France in 2018 to take over the management of OGC Nice, a thirty-month experience with mixed results despite good 7e (2018-2019) et 5e (2019-2020) places in Ligue 1.

The World with AFP

