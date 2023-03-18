Home Sports Pau Gasol on LeBron’s absence from his jersey retirement ceremony: It’s not important to me
Sports

Pau Gasol on LeBron’s absence from his jersey retirement ceremony: It’s not important to me

by admin
Pau Gasol on LeBron’s absence from his jersey retirement ceremony: It’s not important to me

Pau Gasol spoke about the “resounding” absence of LeBron James at the ceremony that the Los Angeles Lakers organized to collect his jersey.
LeBron was out with an injury but did not attend the event.

“I didn’t know he wasn’t coming. I didn’t even notice it. But it’s not an important thing for me” the words of the Spanish legend.

Gasol also criticized the lack of defense in the NBA.

See also  Ibra? Yes, but that's not all. Milan studies the forward of the future: they like the two Alvarezes and an old ball reappears | First page

You may also like

Hermannová, Štochlová – Ahtiainenová, Lahtiová 2:1, Beach volleyball...

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle: Can Alexander Isak fire...

Bremen saves draw in Gladbach

Six Nations 2023: Wales hope to finish campaign...

In Italy, the violence during the Champions League...

The first goal scalded us, but did not...

Berardi extends Spezia: Sassuolo goes on in the...

Schwab clearly misses the cut, Nemecz has to...

The European draw ignites the ultras alarm: Feyenoord...

Champions League quarter-finals: Manchester City face Bayern, Real...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy