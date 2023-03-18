Pau Gasol spoke about the “resounding” absence of LeBron James at the ceremony that the Los Angeles Lakers organized to collect his jersey.

LeBron was out with an injury but did not attend the event.

“I didn’t know he wasn’t coming. I didn’t even notice it. But it’s not an important thing for me” the words of the Spanish legend.

Pau Gasol: “I didn’t know LeBron wasn’t coming, I didn’t realize it either, it wasn’t relevant to me”#Gasol16 #sleepcowards pic.twitter.com/h6HoST1tUW — NBA on Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarNBA) March 17, 2023

Gasol also criticized the lack of defense in the NBA.