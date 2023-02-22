12th in Top 14, Pau has found reinforcements. The Section announced on Tuesday evening the arrival of Santiago Grondona as medical joker. This Argentinian international third line (10 caps), also able to play in the second line, has signed up for three months. He had been playing for two seasons in Exeter (England). Grondona is due to take part in his first practice on Wednesday with his new teammates.
“Given the many injuries we were sustaining in the third and second line positions, we have taken the decision to recruit a medical joker for the next three months, explained Pau manager Sébastien Piqueronies. A player with an international profile like Santiago will be a real added value in our relentless fight for maintenance. »