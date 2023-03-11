Paul George, winger of the Los Angeles Clippers, talks about the evolution of the NBA in the last decade, especially as regards the defensive half.

“In my first two years in the NBA, you could have 60-70 offensive possessions in certain games. There were two big men per team on the field all the time, so the game wasn’t that fast. It was a half court game. Now, however, there are maybe six or seven guys on a team shooting five or six three-pointers every night.”

“Hand check, the new rules, they kind of killed the game. We can no longer defend… It is not possible to defend as we once did. Now it’s always foul. Before you could be physical, aggressive… now you can’t do any of that anymore. Now the attacker has all the advantages”.