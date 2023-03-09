Home Sports Paul Pogba, Juventus, not called up for disciplinary reasons – breaking latest news
Paul Pogba, Juventus, not called up for disciplinary reasons – breaking latest news

Paul Pogba, Juventus, not called up for disciplinary reasons

The French midfielder showed up late for the dinner appointment in preparation for the Europa League match against Freiburg. Sending him home was Max Allegri’s decision.

No Europa League for Pogba but physical conditions have nothing to do with it this time. The Frenchman was not called up for tonight’s match against Freiburg, first leg of the round of 16, for disciplinary reasons. In fact, Paul showed up late last night at the retreat. Hence the decision, taken by mutual agreement between the club and Massimiliano Allegri, to leave him at home. After Kean’s senseless kick last Sunday in Rome, which cost the attacker his expulsion not even forty seconds after entering the field and two matches of disqualification, here is another unedifying behaviour. And it makes noise because Pogba had never fallen into such slips. Paul wasn’t in perfect condition, who had trained differently yesterday but Allegri said he was optimistic about his recovery for the match against the Germans. Nothing to do, on the contrary, after the delay in the dinner with the retreating companions.

