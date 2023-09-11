Paul Pogba positive to doping test: traces of testosterone found before Udinese-Juve, risks 4 years of disqualification

The dark period continues Paul Pogba and, if possible, its future becomes even more nebulous: the French midfielder of Juventus was found positive for testosterone during a anti-doping control. According to what theberaking latest newsthe check in question took place on the first day of the championship on 20 August, i.e. the Bianconeri’s away match at Udine. The match was won by Juve 0-3, Pogba he was included in the team list but did not enter the field. Expected in the next few days counteranalysis that, if they were to confirm the positivitywould entail very serious consequences for the career of a champion who has been in the pits for a long, too long time due to a whole series of trouble physicists. According to the Sports Anti-Doping Code, in fact, Pogba risks a 4-year disqualification, “unless the conditions forannulmentthe reduction or suspension of the disqualification”, based on article 11.2.4 which regulates individual sanctions for a violation of articles 2.1 (Presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers), 2.2 (Use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or method) or 2.6 (Possession of prohibited substances and use of method prohibited).

Precautionary suspension – In the evening the note from the Tas then arrived, which suspended the midfielder of Juventus following the protocol to the letter: “The National Anti-Doping Tribunal, in acceptance of the request proposed by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office – we read – took steps to suspend as a precaution the athlete for the violation of articles 2.1 and 2.2; substance found: Testosterone metabolites of non-endogenous origin (The GC/c/IRMS results are compatible with the exogenous origin of the metabolites)”. The society Juventusconfirming the news of the suspension and therefore also of the positivity, announced through an official note that “it reserves the right to evaluate the next steps procedural“.

Pogba’s words before doping – In the morning, before the news of the positivity to doping, the words of the French midfielder ad Al Jazeera: “I want to make them eat their words, I want to show them that non I’m weak. They can speak badly of me, but I will never give up,” said Pogba, who then also spoke about the extortion case from a year ago, which led to the brother’s complaint Mathias and three other men accused of attempted extortion and criminal conspiracy. A case that will be discussed on September 15th at the court of Paris: “Money changes people, it can destroy a family and create a war. Sometimes I thought: ‘I don’t want any more money, I don’t want to play football anymore. I want to be with normal people, so they will love me for who I am, not for the fame or the money.’ Sometimes it’s hard.” Now the positivity al testosteroneprecisely in the days in which his name is at the center of a transfer case, given that rumors are multiplying according to which he is very close to signing with theAl Hittihadclub from Saudi Arabia.

“Testosterone may have been taken unintentionally” – “It couldn’t have been him prescribed. Everything that is considered doping cannot be hired except in exceptional cases. It’s not a problem amount. It is possible to assume it by mistake. Usually it could be via ointments o gel which are mistakenly considered harmless. The serious thing would be if he had been advised to take it. There may be non-voluntariness, and it’s important. Otherwise the sentence would be doubled”: this is the former national team doctor speaking Enrico Castellacci, who commented on Paul Pogba’s testosterone positivity. “It’s quite news sensational, the check found traces of testosterone – added Castellacci to tvplay -. I don’t know which one, it’s usually the nandrolone. It is found in tablets, vials, ointments. It is easily found. You have to see them counteranalysis and then the anti-doping tribunal. Meanwhile the player is suspended. The penalties are well known. The penalties are up to 2 years, even up to 4 in the case of ascertained intentionality. We hope that all this does not exist. We hope that counteranalysis they overturn everything or if it isn’t there intentionality”.