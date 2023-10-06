Paul Pogba Suspended for Positive Test: Testosterone Scandal Rocks Juventus

Counteranalysis Confirms Paul Pogba’s Positive Test for Testosterone

ROME — Paul Pogba, the French midfielder from Juventus, has tested positive for testosterone, according to the confirmation of the anti-doping test counteranalysis. The test was conducted after the Udinese-Juventus match.

Pogba, who was part of France’s national team that won the World Cup in 2018, will be provisionally suspended while the Italian Antidope Prosecutor’s Office (NADO) investigates the matter, as reported by local media.

The positive test for testosterone was confirmed on September 11, based on a test carried out on August 20, during the game between Juventus and Udinese. Pogba was on the bench during the match.

Immediately after the positive result, the National Anti-Doping Court implemented his suspension, citing the violation of codes 2.1 and 2.1 of the Sports Rules. These codes penalize the use and even attempted consumption of prohibited substances.

Pogba, who is 30 years old and previously played for Manchester United before returning to Juventus in 2022, could face up to four years of disqualification if found guilty.

The investigation into the case will shed light on the circumstances surrounding Pogba’s positive test for testosterone. This incident has raised concerns and become a talking point within the football community. The potential suspension of such a prominent player will undoubtedly have a significant impact on both his career and the clubs he represents.

Stay tuned for further updates on the matter as the Italian Antidope Prosecutor’s Office continues its investigation and determines the final outcome for Paul Pogba.