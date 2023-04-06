Paul Smith The home fragrance series launched last year has added new products, and released a summer fragrance “Sun Chaser”. Inspired by the fond summer memories cherished by Mr. Paul Smith, ‘Sunchaser’ takes us back to our summer getaway in Italy.

The design of “Sunchaser” is inspired by the fond memories of Paul’s long vacation, and the fragrance is full of fragrance, which makes people feel like being in the picturesque Italian coast. The fresh and bright citrus smell makes people dream about: the warm summer breeze, the afterglow of the setting sun sprinkles on the outdoor dining table, and the fragrance of the citrus orchard envelops the face with comfort.

“Sunchaser” was crafted by Stephanie Anderson, perfumer of International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), she once said: “When I created ‘Sunchaser’, I felt like I was traveling along the Amalfi Coast, walking in the endless Citrus grove, bathed in the bright Italian sun, and end the day with a cold Negroni cocktail. Heaven is nothing more than that! Juicy, fragrant citrus with fragrant fizz and the characteristic bitter herbal spices in the aperitif It blends perfectly in this scented candle.”

“Sunchaser” evokes the sunshine, joy and happiness in everyone’s heart. With the tempering and modulation of Italian bergamot, mandarin, basil and musk, it reproduces Paul’s fond memories of Italy.

Sun Chaser’s selection also includes premium natural essential oils from LMR Natural (Laboratoire Monique Remy). LMR Natural is a well-known supplier of raw materials in the industry and has long been supplying the world‘s top perfumers.

“Sunchaser” is contained in a two-color glass fragrance bottle. The warm Mediterranean wind seems to blow slowly through the turquoise glass of the bottle, and the charming lemon yellow makes people think of the wonderful, magnificent and ubiquitous. mediterranean sun.

Incorporating the concept of recycling into the design, the diffuser bottle can be used as a vase after use, and the scented candle can also be used as a storage jar after use. The matching lid doubles as a coaster to protect contact surfaces from heat and spills. When the scented candle is lit, the swaying light and shadow complement the color of the container, just like the brand’s iconic classic stripes. Every design of this series of fragrance sets is ingenious, even the packaging box has been carefully designed, and the “zipper” element is a metaphor for Mr. Paul Smith’s tailoring skills.

“Sunchaser” is available in the following three specifications: 240g single-wick candle (initial price 615 yuan), 1000g three-wick candle (price to be determined) and 250ml flameless aromatherapy (price to be determined).

Paul Smith’s new home fragrance “Sunchaser” has officially landed in Paul Smith’s Tmall flagship store and major SKP offline stores at the end of March 2023.