Paul talks about winning the championship: Lao Li used to say that you need luck. Unfortunately, my luck is not good|new book|lebatard show|sixty-one（61）_NetEase Subscription

Live Broadcast, June 22 Today, Paul participated in the “LeBatard Show” program to promote his new book “Sixty-one (61)”.

When talking about the topic of winning, Paul said: “It’s very difficult. I’ve played for a long time. I’ve played for many coaches. I’ve worked with many good players. Doug Rivers has always said before that you need luck .Unfortunately, I’m out of luck.”

Notice: The content above (including the pictures and videos if any) is uploaded and posted by a user of NetEase Hao, which is a social media platform and only provides information storage services.

