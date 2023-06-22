Home » Paul talks about winning the championship: Lao Li used to say that you need luck. Unfortunately, my luck is not good|new book|lebatard show|sixty-one（61）_NetEase Subscription
Live Broadcast, June 22 Today, Paul participated in the “LeBatard Show” program to promote his new book “Sixty-one (61)”.

When talking about the topic of winning, Paul said: “It’s very difficult. I’ve played for a long time. I’ve played for many coaches. I’ve worked with many good players. Doug Rivers has always said before that you need luck .Unfortunately, I’m out of luck.”

