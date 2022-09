The Sporting Lisbon-Tottenham match ends 2-0 valid for the second day of group D of the Champions League. Antonio Conte’s Spurs, after the debut victory against Marseille, are mocked in Portugal in the final. At 90 ‘Paulinho unlocks, at 93 ° the 2-0 of Arthur Gomes who closes the match. In the Sporting standings with full points with 6 points after 2 games, Tottenham stopped at 3.