VISTARINO

The difficult moment of the Vistarino continues. The direct confrontation between two teams that appeared in the play out area in Group E of Promotion ends with a clear 0-3 for Paulese’s guests.

Paullese appeared in Vistarino in fifth from last position, opening the play out area, while the hosts, after an excellent start, slipped to third from last place at an altitude of 11. Coach Sconfietti’s team reached this match after having collected only one point in the last 6 days: a draw and 5 defeats. And unfortunately the sixth defeat in the last 7 league games has also arrived for the people of Pavia.

High paces

A game played at a high pace, but in the first 20′ no dangerous shots towards the two goals. In the 21st minute Arrigoni was touched in the area by Pasqualino, there is no doubt it was a penalty for Paullese converted by Cristarella who displaced Piagni for the 0-1. Vistarino’s reaction arrives in the 36th minute with a cross from Alibrandi from the left and at the far post Frasca tries to deflect the net, but Paullese’s defense closes in on his shot. Little else in the first 45′. In the second half in the 9th minute Arrigoni’s cross and at the far post Rapelli exploits by signing the double for Paullese. Cold shower at the start of the second half for Vistarino who tries to react with a conclusion from the edge of Zerbo who predictably concludes from a central position and no problem for the guest goalkeeper Catanzaro blocks. Paullesse who controls and Vistarino who is unable to react.

On the contrary, in the half hour Rapelli takes a free-kick perfectly by placing under the crossbar for the 3-0 which definitively closes the accounts. For Vistarino up until the 90th minute there wasn’t much to report except for an action that put Melluccio in front of the away goalkeeper but squandered the possible goal from the flag.

Need a jolt

A result that therefore allows Paullese to make a leap forward in the standings by removing himself from the play out area, while Vistarino remains third from last and above all will have to understand how to face the last three first leg matches first of all and look at the December repair market . In the next few hours, President Rosolino Rustioni will have to evaluate how to shake up the environment which risks demoralizing and further complicating a year that began with 10 points in the first 5 days, but only 3 in the following 7. Beyond injuries and absences with Paullese, we saw a dull team that has never managed to put an opponent master of the field in difficulty. —

ENRICO VENNI