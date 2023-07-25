Paulo Dybala is the new brand ambassador of Replay – Sport Marketing News

Paulo Dybala is the new Replay brand ambassador. The Argentine champion has signed a contract that will see him as testimonial of the brand for three years, up to July 2026.

This collaboration is part of the broader strategy of sports sponsorship which today already sees the company alongside other excellences in the world of football.

World champion with the Argentine national team, Paulo Exequiel Dybala, La Joya for the fans, plays today in the Italian Serie A championship with the Roma shirt. Counted among the most promising talents of his generation, Dybala, in Italy since 2012, first won the Serie B championship with Palermo and then moved on to Juventus, a team with which, in the following seven years, he won five Italian championships, four Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups.

Matteo Sinigaglia, CEO of Replay, commented: “I am very proud to be able to announce that Paulo joins our Replay family and will represent the brand internationally. Paulo is a friend and a great champion, determined and enormously talented.” Paulo Dybala added: “I am very happy to join the big Replay family. Replay is an international brand that will allow me to wear one of the most famous denims in the world”.

