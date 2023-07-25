Home » Paulo Dybala is the new brand ambassador of Replay – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Paulo Dybala is the new brand ambassador of Replay – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Paulo Dybala is the new brand ambassador of Replay – Sport Marketing News

Paulo Dybala is the new Replay brand ambassador. The Argentine champion has signed a contract that will see him as testimonial of the brand for three years, up to July 2026.
This collaboration is part of the broader strategy of sports sponsorship which today already sees the company alongside other excellences in the world of football.

World champion with the Argentine national team, Paulo Exequiel Dybala, La Joya for the fans, plays today in the Italian Serie A championship with the Roma shirt. Counted among the most promising talents of his generation, Dybala, in Italy since 2012, first won the Serie B championship with Palermo and then moved on to Juventus, a team with which, in the following seven years, he won five Italian championships, four Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups.

Matteo Sinigaglia, CEO of Replay, commented: “I am very proud to be able to announce that Paulo joins our Replay family and will represent the brand internationally. Paulo is a friend and a great champion, determined and enormously talented.” Paulo Dybala added: “I am very happy to join the big Replay family. Replay is an international brand that will allow me to wear one of the most famous denims in the world”.

See also  Starcasinò organizes a special treasure hunt for three Neroverdi fans – Sport Marketing News

You may also like

The Swiss in a comfortable position

The Untold Story of Chicho Salas’ Controversial Departure...

4 rules to train the body with an...

Tennis tournament at Rothenbaum: The people of Hamburg...

Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown gets the richest contract...

Chinese Women’s Football Team Begins Outfield Training in...

Psychological violence in elite sport as a problem

Ranieri on the future: ‘Cagliari will be my...

CA Osasuna is allowed to play in the...

AC Milan and Banco BPM renew their partnership

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy