What happened late in the game and why were you sent off?

This is a normal situation in this type of match. I respect all the teams and I can understand that we defend, that we want to save time. The quality of referees in France is very, very good. But I don’t know how many minutes we played today. We saw, during the World Cup, that we could give 8, 10 minutes of additional time, or even more. People buy tickets to see the show. What we saw tonight does not promote Ligue 1.