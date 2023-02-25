Home Sports Paulo Fonseca (Lille): “What we saw tonight does not promote Ligue 1”
Paulo Fonseca (Lille): “What we saw tonight does not promote Ligue 1”

Paulo Fonseca (Lille): “What we saw tonight does not promote Ligue 1”

“We imagine you relieved after this victory, not very beautiful, but important…
It was very, very important to win today (Friday). But it was very, very difficult. We took a goal from a corner and then we had difficulties, because Brest defended a lot, very low. But we deserved to win.

What happened late in the game and why were you sent off?
This is a normal situation in this type of match. I respect all the teams and I can understand that we defend, that we want to save time. The quality of referees in France is very, very good. But I don’t know how many minutes we played today. We saw, during the World Cup, that we could give 8, 10 minutes of additional time, or even more. People buy tickets to see the show. What we saw tonight does not promote Ligue 1.

“Why does the VAR not see it? »

Didn’t the penalty which could have been whistled on Jonathan David accentuate your nervousness?
I can understand that the referee cannot see it. But why does the VAR not see it? It’s hard to accept. The public sees it, people on TV see it, but the VAR doesn’t see it. I had a discussion with the Brest coach, but I didn’t speak with the referee and I don’t understand that only one side was sanctioned. We were both nervous, that’s normal.

For once, you score on two set pieces (two corners)…
We try to make players understand how important set pieces are. We scored once like that against PSG (3-4), twice like that tonight. It is also important for us.

See also  Parisse's tears after his red card with Toulon against Toulouse

You haven’t lost at home since August. The Pierre-Mauroy stadium has become an impregnable fortress?
The support from our supporters is wonderful. The atmosphere that emanates from the stadium is really important. Otherwise, I would like to say something, to conclude. A year ago I was coaching in Ukraine (Chakhtior Donetsk), when the war began. I cannot forget those people who continue to suffer and I wish to dedicate this victory to them. »

