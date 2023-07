The Salernitana coach Paulo Sousa — during a training session in the Rivisondoli retreat — opened the gates of the field to a very young fan, who had shown up in the stands with a particular billboard. From there a little chat on the bench and other unforgettable moments for the supporter of the Campania club

