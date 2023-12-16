Chivas Coach Veljko Paunovic Under Scrutiny

After a tumultuous tenure leading Mexican soccer club Chivas de Guadalajara, Veljko Paunovic has come under fire for his lack of self-criticism and poor management of the team. The Serbian coach recently resigned from his position and is now speculated to be replaced by Argentine Fernando Gago.

Paunovic’s departure has brought a tide of rumors, pointing fingers at everything from the players to the management. The team’s performance was particularly criticized during key games, with Paunovic failing to instill the necessary discipline and commitment in his players.

The coach’s decision to pardon players who had been punished for indiscipline and his refusal to use certain key players have also been cited as reasons for the team’s lackluster performance. Reports also highlight the interference of team management and family connections in player selection, creating a toxic environment within the team.

Critics argue that the team’s issues run deeper than just Paunovic’s mistakes, as there are clear signs of a lack of authority, order, ethics, and responsibility within the squad. A halftime incident in which players came out grunting and scolding each other during a game against Tigres highlighted the deep-rooted issues within the team that were left unchecked by Paunovic.

Amidst all the speculation, the biggest question is whether new coach Fernando Gago will be presented with the truth about the situation at Chivas. With the club’s track record of a revolving door for coaches, it’s evident that Chivas is not just a club but is run more like a poorly managed business.

As rumors swirl and the team looks toward a new era under Gago’s leadership, it remains to be seen whether Chivas will be able to turn things around and regain its former glory or continue to be marred by internal turmoil.

