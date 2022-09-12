Home Sports Pavia Academy begins Ambitious plans




The team has been entrusted to a new coach to make a qualitative leap Mister Roberto Salterio has a very respectable curriculum

ENRICO VENNI

11 September 2022

PAVIA

First day of the women’s Serie C championship this afternoon (3.30 pm) in group A for the Pavia Academy which hosts Independiente Ivrea at Fortunati. Season in which the blue want to be protagonists after having fought in the leading group last season behind Arezzo, which raced to itself towards the Serie B, and finishing in fifth place. An objective for which the Pavia Academy will fight again this season relying on a new coach. The new coach is Roberto Salterio, 49 years old from Motta Visconti, chosen by the club president Giorgio Benaglia to raise the bar by entrusting him with a competitive team with various additions and some certainties. In his career, Salterio obtained a double promotion from C to B with Riozzese in 2018-19, an amazing year that also culminated with the victory of the Italian Serie C Cup, and then with Cortefranca in 2020-21. In the last season after leaving in Cortefranca, which ended early, she collaborated in Women’s Excellence at Minerva Milan and therefore has an important curriculum in pink football. Several confirmations and some news in the Pavia Academy squad. Among the fixed points the blue bomber Biancamaria Codecà, goalscorer of the past sporting year. In attack the arrival of the Swedish Sara Berglund. Second experience in Italy for the Scandinavian after playing in the previous season in C at Rever Roma and first in the United States. The goal of the blues will therefore be to start immediately in the first 90 ‘with a victory over the Piedmontese Ivrea and see along the way who will be the opponents for the podium of group A of women’s excellence in Serie C.

Excellence gir A (program at 3.30 pm): Fiamma Monza-Su Piano Calcu (at 2.30 pm), Accademia Vittuone-Spezia, Angelo Baiardo-Orobica Bergamo, Azalee Solbiatese-Pontedera, Lucchese-Freedom, Pavia Academy-Independiente Ivrea, Pinerolo-Real Meda (17.30). –

