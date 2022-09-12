PAVIA

It will be the Pavia-Accademia Pavese derby, brought forward to this evening at 20.30 at Fortunati and with an inversion of the field compared to the initial calendar, to open the program of the second day of group A of Excellence. For the Azzurri the first of two consecutive home derbies, because on Wednesday evening the match against Vogherese will be played, which will be worth the passage of the round in the Italian Cup. After the 3-0 with Vis Nova Giussano, Mr. Tassi certainly does not underestimate the commitment with the Accademia Pavese.

the analysis of the coaches

“We have prepared ourselves scrupulously, as we always do. The Pavese Academy will be charged and rightly so, everyone shows up here at Fortunati to do well, every opponent has the right reasons when he enters this stadium – underlines Tassi -. Only the atmosphere inside these walls stimulates anyone. We are ready for this derby and willing to continue doing well. It is a derby and there will be two teams that want to fight, but both I and the director Luca Sacco, with whom I am in full harmony, have always said from the first day that Pavia must never snub even a friendly against a third-placed team. category”. Pavese Academy less experienced than Pavia? «On average, the Academy has a young squad, but it has players in its group of owners who are certainly not lacking in experience, from Zegna to Salzano, from Filadelfia to Provasio, just to name a few of their elements. So we face – continues the Pavia coach – an opponent who knows about him, as we have the goal of going forward with convincing performances and bringing a few more spectators game after game to cheer Pavia ». Except for the injured defender Di Bartolo, all available at the Azzurri home and therefore the rest of the group is all called up and someone, then, will have to sit in the stands. In the starting line-up there seem to be alternatives especially in midfield where last Sunday five players alternated for three jerseys between the first and second half. First Giani with Maione and Kanteh and then in place of the latter two Sarzi and Trajkovic. Doubts that Tassi will manage even thinking about the 3 commitments in 8 days between the Cup and the championship. Great desire at the Academy to experience the derby against Pavia. Saturday night at Fortunati represents that ideal competitive position after the debut with a defeat at Oltrepo. There is great awareness, of course, of the strength of Tassi’s team, supported even more by the 3-0 home match with Vis Nova Giussano. But the Academy absolutely does not feel like a predestined victim. “We come to Pavia with a lot of respect but we will try to play our game – explains the coach Gianluca Gaudio – now the infirmary is empty and I will have the possibility to choose the eleven to send on the field”. the feeling is that there may also be a good audience after the 430 present at Pavia’s debut at Fortunati. Many insiders, technicians and managers of other teams in the group will certainly take the opportunity to view Pavia and the Accademia Pavese, taking advantage of this advance. –

ENRICO VENNI

Daniela Scherrer