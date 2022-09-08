PAVIA

The Vernavola Park Sunday 18th September will be the epicenter of Sportcity day, a completely free day dedicated to the promotion of sport. The city sports associations from 10 to 15 will be available to citizens of Pavia, large and small, to let them try the most varied disciplines.

«The event – explains the organizer Raffaella Lodola in the presentation of the event in the Sala Consiglio of Palazzo Mezzabarba – will take place simultaneously in 36 Italian cities. The objective is on the one hand to sensitize the administrators on the theme of the “sporting development” of the city which passes through the recovery of urban spaces little or no use for sport, physical activity as well-being and to extend the concept of practicing sport at any age. Access to the park will be from Via Vigentina ».

For his part, the councilor for sport Pietro Trivi, who sponsored the event, adds: “Sport is a vehicle for the promotion of the city.” Coni president Luciano Cremonesi underlines: «It is an important signal for the resumption of sport. I am happy that it takes place at the Vernavola park because it is the ideal place for the promotion of sustainable physical activities. It would have been perfect to combine it with Sport Exhibition, which instead we were forced to move forward. We will talk about it again next year ». Around 11 am the sports activities in Pavia will go live streaming on the facebook page of the event. «I would like many participants to be present in that half hour – underlines Lodola – it would be a good demonstration of the success of the event. From basketball to athletics to yoga to women’s football to Middle Eastern dance to martial arts, there will be many disciplines present. Not only that, because by downloading the Ustep app for free thanks to the Google Maps geolocation, the steps taken outdoors will be counted and transformed into credits and it will be possible to know the CO2 saved and the relative rankings to decree the winner on Pavia and the winner among the 36 city Sportcity day, as well as spending sustainable coins to keep fit and receive prizes ». At the end of the day, the volunteers will clear the area of ​​waste.