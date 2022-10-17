Home Sports Pavia and Oltrepo, it is forbidden to lose ground at the top
by admin
The two leaders face Calvairate (at the Vigevano stadium) and Pontelambrese (away from home). The news of training

October 16, 2022

The seventh day (but the eighth game) is played in group A of Excellence (3.30 pm). The leaders Pavia and Oltrepo face Calvairate and Pontelambrese away; the Academy tries to move up the rankings with Muggiò.

Pavia-Calvairate

For today’s match at the Dante Merlo in Vigevano (Fortunati unavailable until the end of the month for the re-sowing of the pitch) some doubts for Mr. Tassi, who will be dissolved only close to the match. In finishing muscle discomfort for Ferroni, the lateral will hardly be usable. So Pavia will have to choose as under 2004 whether to deploy Cavaliere as right side or Di Nardo in midfield in his place. The other choices on the starting line-up will depend on this. Probable formations. Pavia (4-3-1-2): 1 Chinchilla; 2 Cavaliere, 3 Ioance, 5 Concina, 6 Radaelli (Nucera); 8 Maione, 4 Sarzi, 7 Trajkovic; 10 Giani (Di Nardo); 9 Principe, 11 Garcia (Bigotto) Att. Rates. Calvairate (4-3-3): 1 Ruta; 2 Aliotta, 5 Venza, 6 Volpini, 3 Bianchini; 4 Conte, 8 Stefania, 10 Visigalli; 7 Mancuso, 9 Sow, 11 Baiardo. Herds Raspelli. Referee: Paris of Bergamo.

Pontelambrese-Oltrepo

Without the forwards Pedrabissi and Citterio (injured) the Oltrepo faces Pontelambrese. It will be played on inverted fields, on the Ponte Lambro synthetic, with the kick-off at 7.30 pm due to the unavailability of the Broni Municipal, where the pitch is undergoing maintenance. Mister Albertini should use Paparella in the role of attacking winger, in tandem with De Stradis, both placed behind the tip Grasso. In defense Scarcella returns. Pontelambrese (4-4-2): 1 Aiello; 2 Barbieri, 5 Calandra, 6 Galimberti, 3 Iovine; 7 Grieco, 4 Gerosa, 10 Della Torre, 8 Cannataro; 9 Niang, 11 Citterio. Herds Anania. Oltrepo (3-4-2-1): 1 Cable; 13 Scarcella, 23 Gabrielli, 4 Villoni; 8 Cicciù, 79 Gnaziri, 12 Rebuscini, 29 Negri; 28 De Stradis, 21 Paparella; 9 Fat. Coach: Albertini. Referee: Ragusa of Legnano.

Accademia-Muggiò

Overtaking operation for the Accademia Pavese, which today has at home the opportunity – winning – to trip the rivals of Muggiò, who arrive in Sant’Alessio with a poisoned tooth due to the last daring home draw with the rear side Giussano. It will definitely not be a simple match, against a team with a fluctuating performance, between convincing victories and unexpected missteps. The attacking tandem is one that inspires respect (Personè-Mair), but the hosts find the experience of Philadelphia at the center of the defense even if they lose Castillo’s “lungs of steel”. Accademia (4-3-3) 1 Alio, 2 Fiorani, 5 Filadelfia, 6 Velaj, 3 Tomassone, 4 Provasio, 7 Laraia, 8 Maggi, 9 Zenga, 10 Dioh, 11 Mori. All. Gaudio. Moog (4-3-3): 1 Boselli, 2 Campanella, 5 Patete, 6 Baldan, 3 Gandini, 4 Caferri, 7 Cesana, 8 Marinoni, 9 Mair, 10 Personè, 11 Crimaldi. Herdsman Natobuono. Referee: Lodi cords. –

