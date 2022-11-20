PAVIA

«Pavia is at its third crossroads of the season, the most important one because a positive result in Binasco would lead us to play for the last three first leg matches to continue fighting for the top positions in our group».

Thus Maurizio Tassi, who will return to the bench after three games of disqualification (fifteen days, ndr), presents today’s advance of the day of group A of Excellence on the field of Virtus Binasco. The clear objective is to return to racing, or rather to win the three points after the defeat in the midweek in Pero (1-2) with Club Milano and the two consecutive 0-0 draws with Vergiatese away and last Sunday in the derby at Fortunati, with Vogherese .

In front of the Azzurri a Binasco charged by the surprise victory obtained in Broni on the Oltrepo. “

«As I said during the week – recalls Tassi -. I hope that Virtus Binasco will be the positive revelation of this season, but obviously that they will win important points starting from next Sunday…..».

Pavia, currently third, is looking for the three points on the eve of tomorrow’s direct match against Vogherese-Club Milano between the two teams that precede them in the standings. For the trip to Binasco Tassi loses the disqualified Ioance in defense and in his place a ballot between Abbà (2003) and Di Bartolo, while Lapo Radaelli on the right and Nucera or Ammirati on the left should start on the wings. In midfield, trust like 2004 in Di Nardo, who performed well in the derby with Vogherese alongside him Sarzi and Trajkovic could be the alternative to Kanteh. For the attack, however, with Garcia and Principe the trident could be completed by Bigotto or Brando Radaelli and as a third hypothesis as an offensive winger Maione, already used by Tassi in this role as well as in the middle of the field.

Cesare Giani, the 2003 midfielder who arrived last season in the blue shirt, does not appear in the squad. About ten days before the start of the winter transfer market, Legnano’s request arrived at Pavia this week.

«Giani is out of the squad – explains the general manager of Pavia Antonio Dieni -. Legnano requested the player and he informed us that he appreciated this transfer. As a club we have therefore decided to put him out of the squad because his choice indicates the will to no longer be part of Pavia, even if any transfer to the transfer market can only take place in December ».ENRICO VENNI