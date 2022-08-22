PAVIA

Third pre-season test for Pavia this afternoon (5 pm) in Castel San Giovanni on the field of Castellana Fontana, newly promoted in Emilian Excellence. A further test for the team coached by Maurizio Tassi six days after the official debut in the Italian Cup scheduled for next Saturday (20.30) at Fortunati against Virtus Binasco. «It is clear that thinking about the Cup first and the start of the championship the following week, some players will have more minutes thinking about a type of formation to be deployed in the first official matches – declares the Pavia coach Maurizio Tassi -. For this reason, after the match against Castellana, we have also organized a second match for Tuesday at Frigirola (8.30 pm) where to give additional minutes to those who will play less. Because we want the whole squad to have the same condition and preparation to be ready for use more or less on the basis of the individual matches ». It will be interesting, therefore, to understand which Pavia today Maurizio Tassi will test thinking about the Italian Cup, while the market continues. Argentinian striker Lucas Garcia will certainly not be on the pitch due to muscle strain and midfielder Leonardo Sarzi due to a bruised shoulder remedied in the previous friendly match at Fortunati with Luese. For the first time, the midfielder Dragan Trajkovic should also be used, who returned to Pavia after having played a season in Serie D with the blue shirt. preparation for Trajkovic has been devoted to physical recovery but today she will begin to put “real” minutes in her legs to find full condition soon. The amateur market will then be open until 16 September and with just under a month at his disposal, the sporting director Luca Sacco still has the possibility of some insertion. The registration, now discounted, from the Sancolombano of Joseph Stroppa, a 2020 class striker who had been training with Pavia for ten days with the authorization of the banini and was only finding an agreement for a loan, was formalized. But the blue market may not be over here since we are still evaluating some arrivals and consequently also some possible departures to give more space in other teams or championships to those who would not find one in the blue jersey. Situations, however, in progress and to be evaluated. –

Enrico Venni