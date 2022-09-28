The Azzurri took the lead for the last time in 2017 after the victory in Arconate The coach: «It’s nice to be up there but we are at the beginning. Humility is our secret “

PAVIA

After five years, Pavia savors the solitary top of the league standings again. We are only on the fourth day, in via Alzaia they keep their feet on the ground, of course, but there is also an enthusiasm that is good for the whole environment, starting with the fans present in large numbers on Sunday in Muggiò. The last time the Pavia command of a championship dates back to 2016-17 when the team coached by Francesco Buglio, winning 3-1 on the field of the rivals of the Arconatese, perfected the engagement at the top. In the end, however, it was the Arconatese who won the Excellence and Pavia had to go up to D through the playoffs.

Rates preaches humility

«It’s nice to be there in front of everyone but we haven’t done anything yet and not just because we are only at the beginning – the coach warns – explains Maurizio Tassi -. Humility, no proclamation and already tomorrow evening we will face a Solbiatese which is among the teams that aspire to the top areas of the standings. My Pavia is a team that does not have big names, its strength is the group. Everyone helps each other, whoever plays. Everyone wants to prove, myself first, that they deserve to wear an important jersey, the emblem of a club accustomed to many other categories in its history ». A solid Pavia that even in Muggiò has kept its goal: so far in the league only one goal has been conceded. “This too is the result of teamwork, of sacrifice, we saw it in a match like that of Muggiò where in the first quarter of an hour, although we were not in danger, we were attacked by our opponents – underlines the blue coach – then we took the game was in hand and, apart from the goal from Principe, the regret was that of not having closed the conversation, despite the several goal opportunities with Concina, Principe and Calvi who hit the post. In the end, Cincilla took care of saving the result with a great save ». –

ENRICO VENNI