The 27-year-old striker has just returned from his championship triumph with Varesina «In blue for the coat of arms and the project. Promises? The field will speak ”

PAVIA

To solve the problem of scoring next season, Pavia focuses heavily on the bomber skills of Lucas Garcia, a 27-year-old Argentine center-forward who has just won the championship of Excellence with Varesina. Alongside him, in the first post-rally matches, Mr. Tassi fielded Matteo Principe, who arrived at Fortunati from Anacapri, Promotion from Campania, where he scored 27 goals. But the company remains on the market to complete the advanced department.

Garcia has been playing in Italy for years, he has always played championships of Excellence in the South, in particular in Puglia, before moving to Venegono in the finle of Varesina last December. «I arrived in Italy four years ago – he explains -. In Argentina after the die in the youth teams I played in Serie C before moving to Austria and Spain again in this category and then in the Maltese Serie A. Then Italy, in Policoro in Basilicata, in Puglia in Matino, Ugento and San Severo, finally Varesina. I feel a little Apulian by adoption ». He faced Pavia in the second round match at Fortunati, won 3-2 by the guests; now the blue shirt. “I also scored the 3-1 goal as an opponent – says the Argentine striker -. With Varesina I scored 4 goals before stopping due to an injury in the last two months of the season; overall the haul was 15 goals as I had scored 11 in San Severo ».

Second striker too

Center forward, but if necessary also second striker. «I’m not a static striker – says Garcia – so I can also play alongside a center forward because I look for the ball in the offensive phase by proposing myself. I have met the Lombard Excellence in recent months, a more physical tournament than in the South, with many quality teams of a level comparable to Serie D formations ». The choice of Pavia? «It is a club that in the past has always played in higher categories, an important square with a stadium with a“ hot ”audience. I accepted the proposal to wear the Pavia shirt with a specific goal: to do my job well. The management presented me with their project, the idea of ​​building a group renewed compared to last season, but competitive, without making proclamations, much less in the summer, but demonstrating our potential game after game. The field will speak for us. In the meantime, in this first phase we have to get to know each other and work to be ready for the start of the championship ». –

Enrico Venni