Only one goal to the passive in three league games. The blue goalkeeper: “Everyone takes part in the coverage phase, here’s the secret”

Enrico Venni

21 September 2022

PAVIA

The extra weapon of Pavia’s start of the season is their defensive solidity: only one goal conceded in three league matches, the third best figure in the group after Voghe and Cantù, still unbeaten. And even if, as happened on Sunday, the team did not score, it still got a point thanks to the defensive impermeability. In 2021-22 after three days, Pavia had 7 points, just like now; then followed 8 Sundays without winning, with 3 draws and 5 defeats; 5 goals scored in the first 270 minutes like this year, but 3 goals in the passive against the only one suffered this season in the derby with the Accademia Pavese.

“I think that in this category, but especially in modern football, if you don’t score a goal sooner or later you do it to your opponents – observes the blue goalkeeper Matteo Cincilla, who arrived in the summer as a new owner after the tribulations in the role of the vintage race -. On Sunday we created 4-5 chances but we lacked concreteness. Our awareness, however, is solidity, everyone contributes to the defensive phase, not just the goalkeeper and the players of the department. We apply a lot in training and on the pitch to be able to do this. And we are succeeding ».

Verification is expected on Sunday in Muggiò against an opponent back from a 2-1 coup on the Oltrepo field in Broni thanks to a brace from Manuel Personè, 21 goals in the last two years in Serie D with Tritium. «I know several Muggiò players well – explains Cincilla – a newly promoted player but with elements with experience in higher categories. On the wings of enthusiasm, Muggiò will try to give continuity to last Sunday’s success. After all, there are no easy races in these categories and we have seen it also in the results of these first three days, so we know we must always give the maximum against any opponent, regardless of his position in the classification or his declared ambitions ». –

See also  Derthona corsair to Romentino Ticino spread with one goal per half

