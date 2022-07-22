PAVIA

After the signing of Dragos Ioance from Sancolombano, the defense of Pavia introduces an element of experience as a central defensive, the 28-year-old Jacopo Concina, born in 1994, coming from Leon in Serie D: starting from the Novara Spring, Concina then always played in Serie D teams: Folgore Caratese, Giana Erminio, Darfo Boario, Caravaggio and Castellenzese before the 2021-22 season in Brianza al Leon. After Concina, Pavia to complete the defense is considering another purchase of experience that could be closed in the next few days: the department currently ranks Concina, Ioance and the young Pavia (2001) Di Bartolo as central.

The Oltrepo, for its part, is working on sales. The pair of goalkeepers Murriero-Masotino, does not split but ends up outside the region: the two extremes have agreed to move to NibbianoValtidone (Piacenza), at the court of Mr. Stefano Rossini, formerly of Pavia. Masotino, who in the former Varzi 1916, was the third hierarchy among the posts but a “senator” of the locker room, did not embrace the Oltrepo project. The red and white from Bronesi instead aimed to confirm Marco Murriero, but the working hours would no longer allow the almost 40-year-old goalkeeper (with a past also in Serie A, as Udinese’s third), to train in the afternoon. And in the end, with so much bitterness, the roads of Murriero and Oltrepo parted. A few weeks to circulate the news that he was on the market, and Nibbiano has set its sights on him and also on Masotino, reconstituting a couple of players on and off the field.

Now there are few outgoing players still looking for a team, compared to those who will continue the adventure in red and white. The midfielder Ranzetti (there has been the interest of the Vergiatese for some time) and the right winger Ruggieri still have to be placed. Speaking of Vergiatese, one of the next opponents of the Pavia teams of Excellence: the granata signed the left side Andrea Ghilardi (2000, it is a return) and the second striker, Nicolò Sofia (also born in 2000), last year to Verbania (Piedmontese excellence), previously with Pergolettese, Tritium and Rg Ticino. –

Alessandro Maggi