The red and white goalkeeper Alio expelled. Maione and Principe in the first half for the Azzurri, Zenga shortens the distance

The derby with the Accademia Pavese goes to Pavia, measuring 2-1, in advance of the second day of the championship. Three points that lead the team of Mr. Maurizio Tassi to the top alone, waiting for today’s matches in group A of Excellence.

Definitely an important victory to give continuity in this seasonal start even if after a positive first half with two goals in the first quarter of an hour the blue team was unable to close the match in the second half despite playing in numerical superiority for 55 ‘for the expulsion of the visiting goalkeeper Alio. At the end the match reopened by Zenga in the quarter of an hour of the second half and then Pavia who created a couple of chances for 3-1 without, however, finalizing them.

What counts is the success that makes morale and points for the Azzurri, for the Accademia Pavese there remains the positive commitment in 10 against 11 in the second half without giving up despite the difficulty of the man less.

At 1 ‘Pavia immediately took the lead: short postponement of the Accademia Pavese and ball for Maione who drinks two opponents and then with a large diagonal from the right slips the opponent’s goal for the 1-0 after not even 60 ”of the race. Doubling of Pavia which arrives at 13 ‘with Matteo Principe on an assist from Nucera, second goal for the blue striker.

In less than a quarter of an hour Pavia blinds the result. At 35 ‘it rains in the wet at the Accademia Pavese home launch of Sarzi from the rear for Calvi who in speed overtakes the opposing goalkeeper Alio who overwhelms him at the edge of the area and is sent off. Gaudio therefore takes away an impalpable Salzano and inserts the second goalkeeper Belitrandi. On the following free-kick beaten by Giani nice flight of the goalkeeper 2004 just entered the Academy that puts in a corner. On the following action, Maggi’s shot and the ball on the blue goal post, then the free defense. Then it’s up to Castillo to strike towards the door of Pavia.

In the second half, despite being outnumbered, the Accademia Pavese tries to react and at 16 ‘finds the goal that reopens the game with a overhead kick by Jacopo Zenga for the 1-2, a few minutes after Tassi had entered the middle of the field in Pavia Trajkovic in place of Sarzi. At 20 ‘Pavia reacts with a ball from Giani in the middle for Principe anticipated in the small area in an attempt to deviate towards the red and white goal. At 28 ‘prince razor edge to the pole. Game that remains open after the goal of the Accademia Pavese and with Pavia that fails to close it. At 44 ‘on the counterattack Trajkovic offers a golden ball to a very free Stroppa who kicks very high from an excellent position, wasting the possible 3-1. In the recovery, Pavia tries with an assist from Calvi for Stroppa whose shot in the running is touched by Belitrandi who puts his hand in the corner, but for the referee it is not like that. It is then up to Stroppa to hit the crossbar on the counterattack at 3 ‘of 5’ recovery. Thus ends 2-1 for Pavia. –

