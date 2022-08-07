The coachTassi: «A tough confrontation with a superior category team The Lodi players have just beaten Renate. We will immediately discover our limits “

PAVIA

Waiting for today’s debut at the Fortunati stadium in Pavia (5.30 pm) of the new Pavia that will face the Fanfulla, Serie D formation in the first friendly test of the preparation started ten days ago.

For the occasion, admission to 5 euros for both the Central Tribune and the South Curve, the only two sectors open.

«After a few days of work it is an important test for us in front of the fans to show which team will be the new Pavia – reiterates without delay the new blue coach Maurizio Tassi -. A team that will play with commitment, humility and sacrifice and will want to show it immediately against an opponent of a higher category like Fanfulla who has just beaten Renate, Serie C team 3-2. performed a double session. We certainly cannot be athletically brilliant, but the will is to do well, to work to find amalgamation for a group that is almost 100% renewed ».

The choice of a superior category team is also part of a process of evaluations to grow.

«Of course because we will immediately be able to see what the problems and defects we have in this beginning of preparation may be and we have chosen to do it looking for difficulties, against an opponent of value and not an easy ride – underlines Maurizio Tassi -. I will try to give minutes to all 16-18 players in the group, just to make some checks ».

Team under construction after the arrival of Francesco Bigotto in attack on Thursday another striker joined the group (awaiting registration), the attacker class 2000 of Sancolombano Joseph Stroppa, 11 goals in the last tournament of Excellence . The player trained with Pavia, with the authorization of Sancolombano, and in these hours he is trying to perfect his loan in the blue jersey. Meanwhile, the official debut match in the Italian Cup on Saturday 27 August between Pavia and Virtus Binasco should be played in the evening at 20.30. The two companies would have found an agreement that will have to be ratified by the Lombardy Regional Committee. –

Enrico Venni