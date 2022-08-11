PAVIA

Immediately a derby at the first of the championship, Sunday 4 September in Broni between Oltrepo and Accademia Pavese, two of the provincial teams included in group A of Excellence. Also at the debut, home rounds for Vogherese with Castello Città di Cantù, for Pavia at Fortunati with Vis Nova Giussano, relegated from D and among the favorites, and for Virtus Binasco, rescued from the Promotion, with Gavirate. The championship calendar, made official yesterday by the NLD, will continue with another derby, this time in Sant’Alessio, between the hosts of the Academy and Pavia, while the Oltrepo will be away to Lazzate and La Voghe in Milan on the pitch of Calvairate.

The other derbies: Voghe-Oltrepo (10th day on 6 November, return on 26 March 2023), Pavia-Vogherese (11th day on 13 November, return on 2 April), Vogherese-Accademia Pavese (14th on 4 December, return on 30 April) and Pavia-Oltrepo (15th day on 11 December, return on 7 May 2023). The regular season will end on 7 May 2023 with yet another provincial one, at Fortunati, between Pavia and Oltrepo.

The novelty for the Excellence is the return to 18 teams from all the Lombard groups. This will involve four midweek shifts scheduled on September 28, November 2, January 15 and March 29. As for the format, while it will not change for the promotion race (first in Serie D, play off from second to fifth classified with the winner who will access the national phase), with the group at 18 the relegations in Promotion will increase to four: two direct ( last and penultimate) and two through the play out for those classified from thirteenth to sixteenth position. Definitely a very demanding championship with 34 games, in addition to the appendix of the play-offs at the top and for salvation.

The reactions

“It’s a tough group and we knew it and our departure too – comments the Pavia coach. Maurizio Tassi -. We face a formation like Vis Nova Giussano at the debut, relegated from the D and who want to fight for the high ranking and then we will go to Sant’Alessio for what is always a derby, a particular match. But observing the calendar, in a month, including the midweek round on 28 September with Solbiatese, we will play 4 home games out of 6 and we will try to take advantage of this moment. There is still a month to go, now let’s think about Saturday’s friendly match with Luese and to work to be ready first for the Italian Cup on August 27th and then for the championship ».

At least the start of the Academy is singular, which will make its debut in Broni on 4 September after having played there five days earlier in the Italian Cup. “A demanding start and also a bit strange as regards the double challenge that was scheduled for us in Broni where we will play with the Oltrepo on August 30 in the Italian Cup and 5 days later always away in the league – underlines the coach. Gianluca Gaudio -. Then immediately the derby with Pavia before facing the Solbiatese. A triptych against three of the favorites of the group, certainly a difficult but also a stimulating start ».

The Vogherese will baptize her championship at Parisi with the newly promoted Castello Città di Cantù, then between the tenth and the eleventh she will experience a crucial junction with the double derby, first at home with the Oltrepo and then on the ground of Pavia. «We will immediately find a newly promoted player, who will certainly approach the season with a lot of enthusiasm, so she should not be underestimated. The two close derbies will be very demanding from a mental point of view, but the fact of facing them in the middle phase of the season can be an advantage for our new players, who will have had the opportunity to understand what it means to play in Voghera “, declares the Rossoneri ds. Fulvio Riceputi. On the path of Voghe, the sports director is clear: «We start with the idea of ​​improving what we did last season. From these first training sessions, we can see the desire to win of the whole group. Starting from this premise we will try to give our fans the satisfaction they deserve ”. On the contenders for the top, Riceputi identifies the best equipped: “For general values, I would like to indicate Oltrepo, Vis Nova, Pavia, Solbiatese and Verbano”.

Oltrepo-Accademia Pavese in the Italian Cup on Tuesday 30 August. Oltrepo-Accademia Pavese Sunday 4 September in the championship. Ready to go and immediately two close derbies, in that of Broni, for the new Oltrepo. Then on 28 September at Fortunati with Pavia, then on 6 November at Parisi with Voghe: “Fortunately, the derbies are there and must be faced – says the red and white ds. Nicola Raso – but I think that in a championship that goes back to 18 teams, every match becomes difficult and in my opinion the match history is ultimately irrelevant. The Italian Cup so close to the championship will serve to break in the mechanisms. Primary objective, to be ready and up to the objectives “. –

