PAVIA

In front of about 250 spectators, a decent turnout considering the day that opened the weekend of August 15th, Pavia beats Luese, a newly promoted Alexandrian team in Excellence with a score of 1-0. He decides a goal from Giani in the first half in a good overall performance by the Azzurri, especially in the first 45 ‘.

The choices of Tassi

Mister Tassi has a front-wheel drive formation, a 4-3-3 in which the Bigotto-Garcia-Principe trident is deployed in the offensive phase. Chinchilla between the posts, then in defense in the initial eleven Ferroni (2004) on the right and Radaelli (2002) on the left are the two unders used as low side. So Sarzi as play, with Maione and Giani completing the trio in the middle of the field. And it is Maione after only 2 ‘to touch the advantage for Pavia with a lash from the limit just above the crossbar of the Alexandrians. Maione himself always tries again on a short rebound of the Luese defense, the guest goalkeeper Bodrito rejects with his fists.

THE decisive goal

Pavia master of the field and the pressure is rewarded in the 20 ‘: nice throw for Prince who from the right at speed manages to put in the middle where Bigotto in the small area is closed by the exit of the goalkeeper Bodrito, the ball splashes on the feet of Giani who slips precision for 1-0. Before the interval, Giani still had a nice conclusion, touching the mirror of the Luese goal and the possibility of a personal double. And always a wild Giani forces the goalkeeper Bodrito to put in a corner saving his own goal before the rest. Excellent first half of Pavia who could close with a wider advantage than a simple 1-0.

At the start of the second half, a whirlwind of changes and among the players of the first half still the goalkeeper Cincilla, and in defense alongside Concina space for Abbà, Di Bartolo and Ioance; in midfield with Maione and Giani inserted Di Nardo, while Calvi and Stroppa flank Principoe in attack. After a few minutes, it is Calvi who commits the extreme guest Marcaielli (who took over in the second half from Bodrito) who is saved in two stages. The blue pressure continues with a shot in the area by Stroppa rejected by the Piedmontese defense. On the other hand, the blue goalkeeper Chinchilla was inactive. Race that slows down at a distance as is normal in this pre-season preparation phase. –

Enrico Venni