PERO (Mi). Pavia was defeated 2-1 by Club Milano and lost the top of the table for the first time since the beginning of the season in favor of Voghe. Match decided by episodes: a penalty and a goal from the counterattack of the hosts. The Pavia also suffers the injuries of Sarzi and Stroppa in the first half, and fails to be precise in the finalization phase. Too much imprecision More character than precision in the construction phase for the blues. Tassi disqualified, replaced on the bench by deputy Andrea Peluso, still out Cavaliere and Ferroni; and compared to the victory with Verbano they play and Lapo Radaelli as right side and Ammirati on the left.

In midfield without the suspended Maione, Sarzi acts as a play with DI Nardo and Kanteh half wings, in front of the trident Bigotto-Stroppa-Principe. Immediately protagonist the blue goalkeeper Cincilla at 7 ‘who relaxes on the free kick kicked by Rankovic and on his rejected the blue defense goes to free. At 11 ‘it is Pellè, who tries from the edge but kicks to the side.

After the quarter of an hour, Pavia tries to push harder and in the 25th minute it is close to the advantage. Punishment from the left beaten by Sarzi, ball in the pile that ends on the feet of Abbà who from an excellent position kicks hard but high above the crossbar of Club Milano. At the end of the first half it is Brando Radaelli who tries the conclusion on the fly but on the trajectory of his shot the defense of Club Milano is saved. Thus ends the first half at 0-0 and in a total game balance. At the start of recovery immediately two occasions: the first on a cross by Brando Radaelli for the deviation of Di Nardo, but the ball is oversized. On the opposite front the occasional cross from Cominetti for Locati who just outside the small area of ​​the blue door kicks high over the crossbar of Chinchilla. Pavia then claims a penalty for a touch in the area on Brando Radaelli, but the referee is not of the same opinion. Penalty, however, granted for a contact between Ioance and Cominetti who was entering the area from the left. From the spot to 15 ‘he transforms Pelle even if Cincilla had intuited. At 18 ‘, however, Pavia’s draw immediately arrives. Cross shot by Ammirati and Di Maggio to anticipate Principe bags in his own goal for the 1-1. But Pellè is doubled at the end of a highly contested action by Pavia for a contrast judged to be regular by the referee which allowed the Milan Club to go on the counterattack with the assist for the attacker for the 2-1 of the hosts. In the final also the expulsion of Di Nardo for a double yellow card which will create problems in view of Sunday’s match, especially in the under quota. –