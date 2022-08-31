PAVIA

«We wanted and had to win in front of our fans in the first match of the season with the three points up for grabs, and we did it». Thus Maurizio Tassi, Pavia technician, commented on the 3-0 with which the Azzurri defeated the freshman Virtus Binasco at Fortunati in the opening match of the preliminary round of the Italian Cup. “A victory obtained in front of a good number of fans, and built in the second half, even if in the first half we had at least 4 clear opportunities to take the lead – added Tassi – Unfortunately we wasted them and this is not good, also because ‘is the risk that the opponent will punish you. This is exactly what happened on 1-0 (propitiated by Trajko vic), when Virtus on our first inattention went very close to equalizing, but our goalkeeper Cincilla was very good at opposing and saving the advantage ».

In the final then Giani and Bigotto closed the accounts, adding to Trajkovic in the scorers item. “I am very happy for Dragan Trajkovic because he comes from a serious injury last season, we fully recovered him during the preparation and against Binasco he scored a great goal with a long shot – underlines Tassi – It is clear that Dragan is one of our players. leader for experience in superior categories and for quality. Then, once again, one of our best young players, Giani, closed the race with the doubling that extinguished Virtus’ hopes of reopening the conversation. At 2-0 we could have spread, but only Bigotto’s third goal arrived ». A Pavia still in the blending and amalgamation phase, but which has finally also managed to finalize. “Beyond the success, this is precisely the important fact – the Pavia coach reiterates -. For now we are building a lot without concretizing and closing the races first. It takes humility to move forward but I am pleased that the public appreciated the great desire of the team to do it anyway ».

Kanteh, positive debut

In the second half also 25 ‘in the middle of the field for Lamine Kanteh, a player who arrived on loan from Derthona on Friday, with whom he made 37 appearances in the last two Serie D championships. inserted in a positive way in the game, which was not yet closed in our favor – comments Tassi -. Kanteh has shown the qualities that are known and that can give Pavia even more in midfield. He is an interesting young player, born in 2001, a half-forward who can also adapt as a play if necessary ». After yesterday’s rest Sunday, Pavia will return to work today at 4 pm to prepare for tomorrow night’s away match in Pandino (Cr), for the second day of the Italian Cup. But we also look at the home match next Sunday at Fortunati (3.30 pm), debut in the league against Vis Nova Giussano, relegated from Serie D, and indicated among the contenders at least for the playoffs. Immediately a big match, therefore, for the blues. –

Enrico Venni