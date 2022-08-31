Mister Tassi wants to go through, but will make a turnover after Saturday’s victory Kanteh starts in the starting position, Sarzi and striker Garcia are still unavailable

PAVIA

After their winning debut with Virtus Binasco (3-0), Pavia faces tonight (20.30) the away match to Pandino (Cremona) on the Luisiana field on the second day of group 15 of the first round of the Italian Cup, which it also includes the Vogherese. Mister Maurizio Tassi does not intend to snub the Italian competition, in any case giving space and opportunities to the players who did not take the field from 1 ‘on Saturday at Fortunati, to give an important minute to almost all of the blue squad.

«In the starting eleven there will be at least 6-7 new owners compared to the first 45 ‘with Virtus Binasco – announces the Pavia coach -. We have a competitive squad and more solutions and especially in this first part of the season it is right to give space to many elements because the championship is long and everyone will be needed. This does not mean – underlines Maurizio Tassi – that we are snubbing the Italian Cup and after our debut victory over Virtus Binasco we still want to give continuity of performance, performance and also of results also in this away match that is expected tonight ».

Space for the whole squad

Against a Louisiana 4-2 defeat last Saturday on the Vogherese field, the blue coach is ready to give a little time to all the elements of the squad. Yesterday afternoon Leonardo Sarzi, the midfielder of Pavia, stopped from the friendly match with Luese for a shoulder problem after a game clash, joined the group: he could therefore figure among the squads next Sunday for the debut in the league at Fortunati against Vis Nova Giussano. Apart from the striker Lucas Garcia who needs more time for complete recovery due to a muscle problem, the goal of the Pavia staff is to have him available for the second day of the championship, when the derby will be staged. of Sant’Alessio against the Academy. For the rest, the whole group. Probable the use from 1 ‘of the midfielder Kanteh, just arrived from Derthona (Serie D).

Probable formations. Louisiana (4-3-1-2): Nozza Bielli; Barzaghi, Ornaghi, Rota, Giavazzi; Moriggi, Degeri, Mapelli; Pavesi, Riboli, Mouddou. Herds Cavagna. Pavia (4-3-2-1): Chinchilla; Abbà, Di Bartolo, Piagni, Nucera; Kanteh, Trajkovic, Di Nardo, Stroppa, Bigotto, Calvi. All. Rates. Referee: Giorgino of Milan. –

Enrico Venni