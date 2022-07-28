Thursday afternoon at Fortunati, among the players called up there are two surprises: Radaelli and Principe. Coach Tassi wants to try his players calmly. On 6 August, the first friendly match against Fanfulla

PAVIA. The 2022-23 season of AC Pavia 1911 will officially kick off on Thursday afternoon at Fortunati at 4.30 pm when almost all the players called will meet (two-three players will join in the next few days, but they are justified absent). As usual, he delivers the technical material to the Pavia players and then as soon as everyone is changed and ready, presumably around 5.15 pm the first training session should begin under the orders of the new coach Maurizio Tassi and his staff. A Pavia that compared to the other teams of Excellence starts early and is a choice desired by the coach and by the club after a “revolution” of the squad compared to last season.

«A decision shared by me, the sporting director Luca Sacco and the general manager Antonio Dieni together with the president Giuseppe Nucera and on the other hand, after a salvation in the play out when the objectives were different, it is also logical. For this reason, the first seasonal goal is to get to know an almost totally renewed group. And do it from the first day on the field until 4 September when the next championship of Excellence will start – explains Maurizio Tassi -. I see many who talk about goals these days. I directly know 80% of the players who will start training, others I will know them better on the pitch, but the important thing is that this happens between them, training with friendly tests, the first already important against a team like Fanfulla on Saturday 6 August . We took risks on some choices, made assessments on others, for all of us at Pavia a great challenge. The first goal is to work well to play good tests and return to love Pavia as our fans have done in many years. Reconstructing a feeling between us and the public with performances and results and bringing it back to Fortunati ».

The news with respect to the announcements on new arrivals by the company are those of the defender Lapo Radaelli from Sant’Angelo and that of the former Anacapri striker Matteo Principe.

The summoned

Here is the list of those called up for today’s meeting: Goalkeepers – Elia Boari, Matteo Cincilla, Elia Finardi, Antonio del Gaudio; Defenders – Filippo Abbà, Andrea Cattaneo, Jacopo Concina, Gabriel Di Bartolo, Roberto Ferroni, Dragos Ioance, Gianluca Nucera, Christian Piagni, Lapo Radaelli, Luca Trioni; Midfielders – Cristian Di Nardo, Cesare Giani, Tommaso Feninno, Leonardo Sarzi Maddidini, Tiziano Podda, Dragan Trajkovic; Forwards – Garbiele Calvi, Lucas Garcia, Manuele Maione, Matteo Principe. –