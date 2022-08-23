The blues of Mr. Tassi collect two goals in the first half, then shorten Stroppa tries for a long time to grab the same, but hits the crossbar twice

CASTEL SAN GIOVANNI

A Pavia at times not very gritty, but also unlucky, is defeated by the “Cinderella” Castellana-Fontana. At the Soressi municipal stadium in Castel San Giovanni, yesterday afternoon, it ended 2-1 for the hosts, newly promoted in the group of Emilian Excellence, under a still summer sun, so much so that, as happens in the major leagues, in the middle of the two halves c it was a refreshment break.

Castellana led 2-0 in the first half with goals from Fanelli and Gioria, the Azzurri, more incisive in the second half, shortened with Ferroni and were unlucky to take two bars, one of which at the end, both with Stroppa.

Stands full of fans, with a large delegation of the Pavia ultras to support the boys of Mr. Tassi.

The hosts start strong immediately: on 5 ‘the blues lose the ball in midfield, try to take advantage of it Marabelli who launches Mandelli, stopped by offside. At 9 ‘Pavia shows up with a foray from Principe, who was stopped foul at the edge of the area: Giani goes on a free kick, but the shot is to be forgotten. At 9 ‘Principe tries again, but the Piacenza defense blocks. At 12 ‘the goalkeeper of Castellana Valizia risks a lot with a back pass a few meters from the door, not intercepted by the blue attack. At 15 ‘exchange Cossetti-Mandelli, but Joance is good at neutralizing the action.

At 16 ‘Maione tries a shot from outside the box, but is central and does not give Valizia any problems. At 21 ‘Castellana in the lead: on the development of a corner kick, the ball reaches Cossetti who makes it filter for Fanelli who, alone in front of the goal, beats Cincilla. The Azzurri try to react with Calvi and Maione, but in the 32 ‘comes the doubling of the hosts, still on the development of a corner: scrum in the area, the ball reaches Gioria, who with a low shot outside the area puts her in the corner where Chinchilla cannot go. At 36 ‘Concina tries a cross shot, but Valizia is good at deflecting on the crossbar; at 38 ‘still Calvi in ​​the area, but unable to coordinate, on the other front Mandelli tries to worry Cincilla who, however, is ready.

In the second half the Azzurri take the field with more determination, thanks also to the entries of Nucera and Di Nardo. The guests immediately try with a cross from Maione in the area but no one touches. At 6 ‘Castellana shows up, but the passage to Cossetti fails.

At 8 ‘Joance steals the ball from outside the area, tries the shot but goes high. In the following minutes a few occasions on both sides. Then, at 23 ‘, smooth from the Piacenza defense, Stroppa is free to shoot but hits the crossbar in full. At 28 ‘Pavia shortens the distance: exchange between Di Nardo and Giani, the ball reaches Ferroni who beats Valizia. At 35 ‘Castellana ahead with Cossetti who waits too long to shoot and is blocked by the blue defense. At 38 ‘smooth in defense of Gazzola, Stroppa flies towards the goal, but is stopped. At the end, Stroppa is still trying, but between Pavia and the draw the crossbar is put again.

Now head and heart to the first official matches in the Cup and the championship with the blue ultras playing the charge: “We want people who fight” they sang at the end of the match. –

Oliviero Maggi