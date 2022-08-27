PAVIA

It ends 1-0 with a goal by Matteo Principe in the first 45 minutes of the last friendly pre-Italian Cup of Pavia on the field of Frigirola against the local First category team. On the pitch that hosted the preparation of the Azzurri for two weeks, the team led by Maurizio Tassi wins by measure.

he tests

A test in which the coach from Pieve Porto Morone used 22 players in the 90 ‘, as he had planned, to give above all minutes even to those who had less in the three previous outings with Fanfulla, Luese and Castellana Fontana. from a statistical point of view, it confirms some difficulties in finalizing Pavia in the preparation phase. However, it is fair to point out that the Argentine Lucas Garcia, due to a problem of muscle fatigue, played only the first outing of the season with Fanfulla and then remained in the stands in the following three races. That Francesco Bigotto, having arrived at the preparation in progress, seems not yet to have fully inserted himself into the blue mechanism, or at least to be late in condition. For the rest, another arrival in the race was that of the 2000 class Joseph Stroppa from Sancolombano. Tassi himself cannot deny that against Frigirola, especially in the first 45 ‘, there was imprecision in the finalization phase.

he mister

«With Frigirola we concluded the experiments of this first pre-season phase by always playing 22-23 players – begins Maurizio Tassi -. It must be said that in the first half we missed 4-5 goals which would have made the result more rounded and led to other considerations. Then I shuffled the cards in the second half after having already left players who had always played like Concina, Ferroni, as well as the unavailable Garcia and Sarzi at rest in the stands. Surely we have to grow – continues the Pavia coach -, but I repeat that in the construction of goal actions in the first 45 ‘we certainly did not miss, opportunities that unfortunately did not turn into goals; on this aspect we must certainly work. Already from Saturday when at Fortunati in the first Italian Cup we will face a young team, Virtus Binasco, who I saw playing very well and so quickly in the friendly 1-0 win against Union Calcio Basso Pavese. It will therefore immediately be a “true” and important test ». Certainly for that match there will be no Argentine Garcia and a play in front of the defense like Sarzi, who hopefully can be recovered for the first of the championship on 4 September in the home match with Vis Nova Giussano. With Frigirola as with Castellana, Dragan Trajkovic met again in the middle of the field, looking for the condition after recovering from the injury that cost him most of the past season at Delta Porto Tolle (Serie D). The last two training sessions today and tomorrow will lead Maurizio Tassi to dispel the last doubts even if as we have seen in this phase he is starting with a 4-3-2-1. The company continues with its evaluations on the market which will end at 7 pm on Friday 16 September (excluding releases). –

Enrico Venni