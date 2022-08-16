The coach applauds the team after the second friendly match won at Fortunati “We did the race without being restarted, the road is right”

PAVIA

After the 1-0 win against Luese (Piedmontese excellence), Mr. Maurizio Tassi is more satisfied with what his Pavia showed on the pitch, more than with the second victory in as many friendly outings.

«It was a different match compared to the first test with Fanfulla where in the first half they had more possession of the ball, while we tried to hit them with the counterattacks – observes the blue coach -. With Luese, on the other hand, we made the match in the first 45 ‘and in addition to Giani’s goal we created another 3-4 clear chances from the net both with Giani himself and with Maione. And even in the defensive phase on the inactive balls, the line made the right movements by not allowing spaces and balls to their forwards. It was a good test against a mangy category team that was waiting for us and then tried to hit us on the counterattack, but we didn’t allow it ».

Growth path

In the second half, space for all the elements of the squad and also for many young people. «At the end of the match I rotated 23 players, some had little space and too many changes did not help – explains Tassi – but it was right to let everyone play in these first friendlies. In any other positive note, not even in the second half did we concede anything to our opponents .. Once the preparation for the Frigirola field is finished, we pull the plug for 48 hours, to resume on Tuesday afternoon at Fortunati in view of the next match scheduled for Thursday (6.30 pm) at home with Sangiuliano City. Serie C formation, in two categories higher than ours, against which more than the result I will be interested in continuing the path of growth and construction of a renewed group but which, I like to emphasize, is already very close “.

The only negative note of Saturday’s test with Luese was the injury to midfielder Leonardo Sarzi. “He was overwhelmed by the guest center forward who on a couple of occasions was stained with disrupted interventions – specifies Tass – Sarzi has a shoulder problem whose extent will be evaluated in the next few hours and we hope it will be nothing”. For Pavia two friendlies in the week of August: Thursday at Fortunati with Sangiuliano City and Sunday at Castel San Giovanni with the Piacentines of Castellana Fontana. Then Saturday 27 debut in the Italian Cup with the freshman Virtus Binasco (start at 20.30), also at Fortunati. –

Enrico Venni